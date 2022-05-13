New location and craftsmen at Timeless Treasures

Timeless Treasures Boutiques, owned by Sunset Beach residents Dawn McCormack and Karen Lona, has moved to a new location at 7227 Edinger Ave., near Golden West College in Huntington Beach.

It features talented, creative craftsmen, many from Surfside, Sunset, Huntington and Long Beach.

The popular, pop-up business, which has grown to more than 140 vendors, will next be open, June 2-5.

Some of the new vendors include Long Beach’s Lisa Weller, president of the Piano Technicians Guild, whose craft work, including real drum stick salad forks and spoons, has been inspired by music.

There’s also a new Tea Room, where shoppers can rest, a Gluten-free booth, fresh-baked bread and all sorts of vintage, handmade, upcycled and wearable items as well as artisan foods.

“The new, 15,000-square-foot store is a really fun place to visit,” said Dolores Martin, owner of Dolores’ Hand Mades (beaded vests, scarfs and purses).

“My next door neighbor liked it so much, she came three days in a row,” said Martin.

“I love how the craftsmens’ work is displayed in a spacious, beautiful manner,” said vendor Bill Anderson, owner of Sunset Beach’s Anderson Art Gallery.

Surfside’s Ella Rowe, offers Beach and Hawaiian-theme crafts, including earrings and doorknobs. Sunset’s Cindy Fournier, embellishes and designs recycled jeans and other things. Sunset’s Tim and Dawn McCormack make Millicent’s Preserves.

Legendary Formula One Race Car Photographer Jutta Fausel-Ward, now makes floral arrangements.

Local teacher Sue Ross offers embroidery, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Master Quilter Rachel Jensen has handstitched quilting. Suds Range uses Scrabble words in artwork for very clever messages that you have to see to believe. Another creates 3D Emojis for backpacks. These are just a few of the many craftsmen at Timeless Treasurers.

Kenyan native Loise “Mumbi” Kahenya from Long Beach said, “I’m impressed by how friendly the vendors are. They work so well together, assisting one another and making guests feel welcome. I’m definitely coming back.”

The next pop-up theme will feature “Gnomes on the Beach.”

