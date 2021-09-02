New Interpretive Center coming to Bolsa Chica Wetlands

A new Interpretive Center is coming to the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, off of Warner Avenue, near Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach. The first phase of the project, which begins in September, will be demolishing old storage sheds (on the west end of the property) to make room for a new Bolsa Chica Conservancy Administrative Building that will be brought in this October, according to Conservancy President/CEO Patrick Brenden. The new building also will provide two public restrooms and storage space for field equipment.

In early November, the existing Interpretive Center Building will be removed with a new structure delivered by the end of the year. New exhibits will be installed in January, with a Grand Opening in February. The project is being funded by the State of California, through a grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board, made possible by the passage of Proposition 68 in 2018.

Conservancy Chairman Weikko Wirta said: “This will allow the public enhanced access to the wetlands. With new displays and exhibits, elements of the wetlands that might be missed or not accessible are brought directly to our visitors. This has been a long-awaited update and the staff and board can’t wait to bring it to our guests.”

Phil Smith, founding member and former Executive Director and current Secretary of the Conservancy Board of Directors, said the Conservancy “supports the ecologically sensitive tidal marsh with hands-on service and STEAM-focused educational programs for adults and children. The long awaited and much-needed renovation of the interpretive center will make the Conservancy’s message and mission even more effective. Wait till you see it!”

“After more than 30 years, the Conservancy Board is very excited to have brand new homes for our interpretive center and offices for our hardworking staff!” said Board Member Keith Bohr, former mayor of Huntington Beach.

For more information about the Conservancy and their many programs, visit www.bolsachica.org or call 714-846-1114.

