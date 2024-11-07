Neighbors carve pumpkins for fourth Halloween Pumpkin Palooza

Seal Beach neighbors Jim Quinlan and Rhonda Berry carefully planned their 2024 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Palooza held on Wednesday, Oct. 30. This creative event was the fourth annual neighborhood party at 13th and Central. With permits from the city of Seal Beach Recreation Department, help from the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, a few Lions Club members, neighborhood volunteers, family, friends and heavy-duty assistance from Roland, this neighborhood party was by far more successful than any prior year.

This event truly is a Halloween labor of love block-party celebration. Invitations are created about a month in advance and distributed to neighbors on 13th Street. About 100 large pumpkins were purchased in early October. In addition, David and Cyndi Turk, owners of Devynn’s Garden, donated and delivered a generous supply of pumpkins. “Support from Devynn’s was a big part of making this fourth annual neighborhood event very fun for all,” said Jim Quinlan.

During the morning set-up, there was a pre-arranged visit from Growing Tree Child Development Center. While on their morning walk, twenty-four children, age 3 to 5, stopped by for a visit and learned about neighborhood Halloween festivities. Teaching community spirit at an early age offers positive inspiration and the excitement of little children was an added highlight for volunteers while event preparation tasks were in progress.

When guests show up to participate in the pumpkin carving party, those who attend often meet neighbors from across the street, down the block, or around the corner who they never met before. “Seal Beach neighbors never cease to amaze me with their good cheer, unique creativity and all-around helpfulness in making this year’s event bigger and better,” Jim said. “Who knew a group of neighbors young and old, could carve more than 160+ pumpkins within four hours and have a blast doing it.”

There is no contest, just fun and simple creativity. However, Aysia Villalobos Cochran, art director at Los Alamitos Unified School District, met the challenge by choosing to carve the largest pumpkin. Everyone applauded her for her hard work.

“It’s wonderful to see all the neighbors coming together, pick out a pumpkin to carve, and work on their own unique designs,” Rhonda Berry said. “The excitement builds as they return after sundown on Halloween night to find their pumpkins all lit up. What a joyful celebration!”

Local residents are a fine example of “Mayberry by the Sea” and it takes a Seal Beach Village to make the Halloween Pumpkin Carving Palooza come together as very special event.