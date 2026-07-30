Neighbor 4 Neighbor event comes to the Hill

An Orange County Fire Authority firefighter shows a member of the public how to use a fire extinguisher at the Saturday, July 24, Neighbor 4 Neighbor event on the hill, OCFA, Southern California Gas, Southern California Edison, and others provided safety information while the Lions provided hot dogs. “The Neighbor 4 Neighbor program provides opportunities for neighborhoods to pool talents and resources to increase the chances of withstanding and recovering from a disaster, preventing crime, and to look out for each other,” according to the Seal Beach Police Department’s website. Photo by Charles M. Kelly