NCL – South Coast awards scholarships, lifts prom spirits

Celebrating 100 years of service in 2025, National Charity League continues its commitment to giving back to local communities and helping to build the leaders of tomorrow. Our South Coast Chapter is proud this year to award close to $50,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors who exemplify NCL’s three Pillars of Philanthropy, Leadership, and Culture. Proceeds from our annual Fashion Show help continue to fund our scholarships. This year’s recipients were selected from applications received from Cypress HS, Jordan HS, Los Alamitos HS, Millikan HS, and Wilson HS. NCL is proud to support the bright future of these dedicated students.
NCL – South Coast Scholarship Recipients 2026
Cypress High School
Bryana Bennett, Izampella Gavra, Arina Matiesu, Sophia Mercado and Hannah Walker
Jordan High School
Juliettta Cardenas, Camilla Gomez, Precious Omolafe, Yuritzia Rodriguez and Gisnelly Valdivia
Los Alamitos High School
Jordan Castrellon and Ellie Sutherland
Millikan High School
Amaya Bennett, Lily Fujita, Sage Karras, LayLahni Lorenzana and Victoria Rodriguez
Wilson High School
Kaylee Macias, Madison Butler, Elsa Ruiz-Vazquez, Nicole Kim and Angelina Sokhavynoun
Earlier this Spring, NCL also hosted its annual Cinderella Night, providing a no-cost personal shopping experience for deserving high school students. Donations received from local boutiques and salons help ensure that Prom Night is truly a night to remember! NCL South Coast chapter encourages the mother/daughter bonding experience through good works and acts of kindness that stay close to home, embracing the culture and neighborhoods in which we live.