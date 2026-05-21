NCL – South Coast awards scholarships, lifts prom spirits

Celebrating 100 years of service in 2025, National Charity League continues its commitment to giving back to local communities and helping to build the leaders of tomorrow. Our South Coast Chapter is proud this year to award close to $50,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors who exemplify NCL’s three Pillars of Philanthropy, Leadership, and Culture. Proceeds from our annual Fashion Show help continue to fund our scholarships. This year’s recipients were selected from applications received from Cypress HS, Jordan HS, Los Alamitos HS, Millikan HS, and Wilson HS. NCL is proud to support the bright future of these dedicated students.

NCL – South Coast Scholarship Recipients 2026

Cypress High School

Bryana Bennett, Izampella Gavra, Arina Matiesu, Sophia Mercado and Hannah Walker

Jordan High School

Juliettta Cardenas, Camilla Gomez, Precious Omolafe, Yuritzia Rodriguez and Gisnelly Valdivia

Los Alamitos High School

Jordan Castrellon and Ellie Sutherland

Millikan High School

Amaya Bennett, Lily Fujita, Sage Karras, LayLahni Lorenzana and Victoria Rodriguez

Wilson High School

Kaylee Macias, Madison Butler, Elsa Ruiz-Vazquez, Nicole Kim and Angelina Sokhavynoun

Earlier this Spring, NCL also hosted its annual Cinderella Night, providing a no-cost personal shopping experience for deserving high school students. Donations received from local boutiques and salons help ensure that Prom Night is truly a night to remember! NCL South Coast chapter encourages the mother/daughter bonding experience through good works and acts of kindness that stay close to home, embracing the culture and neighborhoods in which we live.