Naval Weapons Station Commander inspires everyday citizens

The newly installed commander of the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station has called on America to unite in the face of challengers in an inspiring speech delivered to the Seal Beach/Los Alamitos/Cypress Rotary Club this week.

“I thank you for your commitment to service for unity to make the world a better place,” Capt. Kyle Caldwell said to his fellow Rotarians Tuesday at the Clubhouse on the U.S. Navy Golf Course, a part of the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station.

Caldwell replaced outgoing SBNWS Commander Capt. Jessica O’Brien in July.

In addition, Caldwell gave a frank view of the expansive ammunition operations of the naval facility, which he says has “become a critical component of naval readiness ensuring that our warships are equipped and prepared to fulfill their mission.”

Formed more than 70 years ago during World War II, Caldwell said the facility encompasses nearly 15,000 acres, initially created to provide munitions and ordnance to the Navy’s fleet of sophisticated warships.

“When called upon throughout the decades, we have evolved to meet the requirements of the new highly advanced nation with infrastructure that is designed to ensure the safety and security of our operations,” said Caldwell.

“More importantly,” he said, the weapons station goes to great lengths to ensure “the safety of our surrounding communities.”

Caldwell said connected facilities like Norco and Fallbrook with the variety of commands demonstrate “our integral role within the Navy’s broad relationship to include a variety of specialized buildings, including storage, maintenance, and logistical support,” he said.

Without getting into specifics, Caldwell said there are more than 200 munition depots linked throughout the vast site, including 25 that are designated for missile storage.

“We store a wide range of munitions. We have 217 magazines throughout various locations,” said Caldwell, “specifically dedicated to physical storage the capabilities to support a wide range of operations. Our magazines are equipped with advanced security systems and the highest level of protection,” he said.

“In addition to our munition storage, we also have maintenance and processing facilities that allow us to conduct inspections, repairs and demilitarization of various weapon systems,” he said, utilizing nearly 5000 department personnel.

“All of our facilities are designed with sustainability in mind,” he added.

Just last year, military officials cut the ribbon on a vastly expanded and enlarged munitions pier at the site.

More than military might, Caldwell said, the huge Naval infrastructure is also committed to civic engagement and promoting the common good.

“We’re committed to community engagement and outreach,” he said, “and our team typically participates in various community events, coordinating with local organizations to support those in need.”

“Your mission (Rotary) deeply resonates with our own, providing service to others, promoting integrity and peace through fellowship,” said Caldwell. “I’ve been inspired by our collective efforts to protect our freedom.”

“The challenges we face may be daunting at times, but it is through our combined strength and dedication that we create meaningful change,” the base commander said.

“Each of us has the power to influence the lives of others positively, and together we can strengthen that,” said Caldwell. “In fact, I encourage each of you to teach by sharing your stories and your visions to keep inspiring and to work tirelessly for the betterment of our nation as we shape future generations,” he said.

“As we look ahead, let us continue to promote solidarity, whether it’s organizing events that promote youth education, as we saw earlier, health initiatives, or environmental stewardship. I am enthusiastic to see what the future holds,” said Caldwell.

“The answer lies within each one of us, not confined to a specific time or place, but a state of mind characterized by courage, imagination, and a willingness to embrace adventure over comfort,” he said.

Quoting former President Reagan, Caldwell said “if we look to the answer as for why, for so many years that we have achieved so much, and have prospered more than any nation on earth, it is because here, in this land, The United States of America, despite all of our differences, and with all of our ideas, we have unleashed the energy of the individual genius of mankind to a greater extent than it has ever been done before.”

“The freedoms and dignity of the individual has been more available and assured here more than any other place on earth,” said Caldwell, “and though the price for these freedoms, at times, are high, we have never been unwilling to pay the price required for our freedom.”