National Crime Prevention Month safety tips

Hi Seal Beach,

October is recognized as National Crime Prevention Month, and this week we thought we’d share some important crime prevention tips with the community.

These tips come from our friends at Ring. In 2020, the SBPD joined the Neighbors app (https://ring.com/neighbors). Neighbors is a free and simple app that helps community members stay informed of local incidents and share neighborhood safety updates, while keeping their privacy protected. Neighbors brings residents together to have impactful safety conversations and engage with their local public safety agencies on the app in their area to make their neighborhoods safer. The app is available for anyone to use with or without a Ring device.

Protect Your Home:

1. Always lock your doors, windows, garage and any connecting door between the garage and your home.

2. Keep spare keys with a trusted neighbor, not under a doormat, planter, or in the mailbox.

3. Set timers on lights when you’re away from home so it appears to be occupied.

4. Illuminate or eliminate places an intruder might hide: stairways, alleys, hallways, entryways.

Protect Your Car:

• Never leave your car running or the keys in the ignition when you’re away from it, even for “just a minute.”

• Always roll up the windows and lock the car, even if it’s in front of your home.

• Never leave valuables in plain view, even if your car is locked. Put them in the trunk or at least out of sight.

• Park in well-lit areas.

Protect Yourself from “Grandparent Scams”

• What is it? – A scammer claiming to be your grandchild asks you to send money immediately. The call comes late at night when scammers figure an older person may get confused more easily.

• Tips to Help Avoid a Grandparent Scam:

• Ask questions someone else is unlikely to be able to answer, like the name of your grandchild’s first pet.

• Say you’ll call right back, then call your grandchild’s usual number

• Contact other family members and see whether they can verify the story.

Protect Yourself at Gas Stations:

1. Pick stations that are well-lighted and have pump video surveillance cameras.

2. Always remove your keys and lock the doors while you are pumping gas.

3. Keep valuables out of plain view in your vehicle and lock the doors even if you are going inside for a moment.

4. Pay attention to your surroundings.

5. Don’t let your cell phone distract you.

Vacation Safety Tips:

1. Stop deliveries or have them collected by a trusted neighbor – letting mail pile up while you’re away can tip off burglars.

2. During your road trip, lock vehicles at all times, especially at gas stations, rest areas, or other public facilities.

3. Carry only credit cards and ATM cards you absolutely need. Do not carry large amounts of cash.

Protect Your Packages:

1. Track your packages and use delivery alerts

2. Don’t leave your delivered mail and packages unattended

3. Add delivery instructions to leave it in a specific location

4. Request a signature at delivery

Remember, the Seal Beach Police Department is always here. Remember that there is literally no call too small for us. If something doesn’t seem right or looks out of place, please call our non-emergency number (562) 594-7232. We rather get the call before a crime occurs, or better yet, prevent a crime from occurring, rather than respond after someone has been victimized.

Keep your questions coming Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!