Mother’s Market opens eagerly awaited Sunset Beach grocery store

After a long pandemic pause, the eagerly awaited Mother’s Market finally opened in Sunset Beach Wednesday morning.

Mother’s store manager Christian McCormick cut the ribbon as CEO Dorothy Carlow and other officials looked on. A gaggle of shoppers were already waiting, eager for the store to open.

“This location marks our company’s 10th store,” said Carlow, adding that Mother’s newest location was indeed “small, but mighty.”

“When we came out to look at this site,” she said, “we looked at each other and said, oh my gosh, this store is so small that I don’t know if we can fit a full service grocery store in such small square footage,” said Carlow.

“Somehow,” she said, “we managed to bring you a small store, but a mighty store where you can do your full-service shopping.”

While Mother’s Market has nine other stores, the Sunset Beach location is the first one that many of in the local management team had done together said Carlow, thanking the store’s entire development team.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr and Mayor Pro-tem Barbara Delgleize were on hand for the ribbon cutting.

The Mother’s Market at Peter’s Landing is the company’s second location in Huntington Beach.

Watch for a complete report on Mothers Market in next week’s Sun and don’t forget about the special Grand Opening festivities this Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with music by DJ Rye Toast and plenty of activities and fun for the entire family.

There will be free refreshments, prizes, raffles, and Mother’s Gift bags and cards.

Mother’s Market is now open at 16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach.

