Meet three of this year’s nominees for YC’s Night Among the Stars 

By Alizabeth Martin

On April 24, The Youth Center and Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Seal Beach and Cypress will host its 14th annual A Night Among the Stars ceremony, celebrating 20 outstanding youth nominees recognized for their dedication to service and community involvement. Adonis Cardenas, Danika Mei, and Kayla Teng are three of this year’s nominees who are especially committed to making a difference.

Adonis Cardenas

Adonis Cardenas is an 11-year-old sixth grader at Frank Vessels Elementary in the Cypress School District who has already made a meaningful impact across multiple communities through his dedication to service. Outside of his hobbies, including learning new sports, instruments, and recipes, Adonis is actively involved in the Leos Club and the Greek Orthodox Youth of America. He continually looks for ways to support others and contribute to something larger than himself.

Adonis Cardenas.

“I thought I could give back to the community and to the people who need it. I started helping, and my mom encouraged me to do more,” Adonis shared, explaining what inspired him to begin serving.

Through GOYA, Adonis participates in events that bring people together, including the Seal Beach Fish Fry, where he enjoyed helping and cooking. “It was a time to be happy and meet people you might not know,” he said.

In the Leo Club, part of Lions International’s youth branch, he helps pack backpacks with supplies and create blankets for those in need. He also supports FOCUS SoCal by packing food boxes and serving families facing hardship.

“It’s not just about me. It’s about how other people feel. I’ve learned to put others’ needs before my own,” Adonis said.

Adonis’ creativity shines through his work. He has built a bike, enjoys face painting at community events, and even won a T-shirt design competition at his school. He approaches everything he does with intention and pride.

He encourages other youth to “drop the cool act” and start helping out. “You get this warm, fuzzy feeling inside. Even if it’s hard work, the work is good,” he said.

For Adonis, being nominated for A Night Among the Stars means something truly special and motivates him to continue serving others.

Danika Mei

Danika Mei is a 17-year-old senior at Troy High School in the Fullerton Joint Union High School District with a strong passion for drone and aerospace technology.

“I like to fly drones, code with them, and work on unmanned aerial vehicle projects that have real-world applications to better people’s lives,” Danika explained.

Danika Mei.

She is committed to sharing her passion for STEM with younger students. “Exposing youth to aerospace early on can foster interest and create formative learning experiences they will want to continue pursuing,” she said.

When Danika joined her school’s Drones4Kids club, there were only five members. Determined to grow the program, she recruited peers and expanded participation to 30 members, including students from other high schools. The group has hosted more than 80 drone education events at libraries, schools, and STEM fairs.

Danika was especially motivated to encourage young girls in STEM after noticing gender disparities at events. This led her to found DronesByGirls, an initiative that creates opportunities for girls to explore aerospace in a supportive environment. She has partnered with organizations such as the Orange County Girl Scouts to host STEM-focused events.

“Being nominated means I’ve made a positive impact by giving children access to hands-on aerospace technology they might not otherwise experience,” Danika said.

Kayla Teng

Fifteen-year-old Kayla Teng serves as Vice President of Creative Engagement for The Youth Center Leadership Council, where she brings creativity and purpose to everything she does.

In her role, Kayla collaborates with her team to develop engaging program curricula and leads publicity efforts through social media. Her design work is inspired by platforms like Pinterest and Instagram, and she uses tools such as Canva and Adobe Illustrator to transform ideas into impactful visuals that enhance outreach.

For Kayla, leadership is rooted in communication and trust. “Leadership means delegating effectively and maintaining strong communication within the team and with executive leadership to achieve our goals,” she said.

Beyond her technical skills, Kayla is deeply committed to making a difference. She encourages others to get involved, highlighting the Leadership Council as a meaningful way for youth to engage with their community.

Being nominated for A Night Among the Stars (ANATS) is both an honor and a motivator. “I am incredibly grateful to be nominated. It is rewarding to have my work recognized, and it pushes me to continue serving and working hard,” Kayla said.

Alizabeth Martin is The Youth Center marketing intern