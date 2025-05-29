Masters Champions



Los Alamitos High senior Olivia Bettinger, pictured above, continued her stellar season with a first-place finish in the pole vault at the CIF-SS Masters Meet on Saturday at Moorpark High School. Her vault of 12 feet, nine inches was equaled by Sydni Harden of Dana Hills and Isabella Di Silvestri, but Bettinger was awarded the title on attempts tie-breaker. Harden and Silvestri were declared in a tie for second place. All three, along with the rest of the top 8 finishers will head to the CIF State Meet this weekend. Los Alamitos also had two Unified Sports student athletes take home championships at the Masters Meet. Hunter Jones and Joey Freyre (below) tied for the boys shot put title in the Unified Division, with distances of 75 feet, five inches.