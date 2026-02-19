Marion Nickle: A century well lived and the best of neighbors

How do you measure a century of life? To measure in years alone cannot do it justice, perhaps it is more in the quality of the life lived in that time. I have written dozens of “Neighbors To Know” stories, but none as special and close to my heart as this story of my actual across the street neighbor on Seventh Street. This amazing woman will turn 100 years on Friday, Feb. 27, surrounded by family and friends from all corners of the world. If you have not met her yet, you should. Please meet Marion Nickle.

Marion is a true Southern California native, born to David and Nora Lemon on February 27th in 1926 in High Grove, a small, unincorporated area of Riverside County. Her great-great grandfather came to California in the early 1800s. She was the second of four girls, eight years after her oldest sister and six before the youngest. Her sisters were her lifelong best friends, and she says that they were raised to be respectful and modest, not daring too many adventures of the day.

Marion Nickle will turn 100 years old on February 27.

She was only three years old when the Great Depression began, and although she knows that times were tough, her father always had work and they were never hungry. A job at Proctor & Gamble brought the family to Long Beach when she was very young. She was home after school on March 10, 1933 when the 6.4 earthquake hit. She can still recall the rolling sidewalks and fear of a tsunami they felt as so much in the area was reduced to rubble. They lived in their front yard for a number of days, receiving coal deliveries for heating and cooking until they went inland to stay with other family until it was safe to return home. That earthquake that killed more than 120 people destroyed many buildings in Seal Beach as well.

She and her oldest sister Dorothy would take the cable car down to the Long Beach Pike. She was afraid of the roller coaster there, and it only took one ride to convince her that she would never do it again. They would also go to watch the swimmers and bathers at the Plunge Bath House. They could not afford the entry fee, but could go to the upper gallery viewing area. She loved the occasional treat from George’s Popcorn stand.

In her final high school year, she did “work study” going to school half-day and then to work to help the family. She worked the Soda Fountain at Gage’s Drug Store on Atlantic where the “smart boys” would come and she could talk them into helping her with her homework. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1943 in the middle of the war. Many of her senior classmates received “early diplomas” so that they could join the war effort. One such classmate, Gordon Nickle, would become Marion’s future partner for life although she did not know it at the time. She wanted to volunteer as a nurse for the war effort, but math was her worst subject and was rejected as a result. It was very disappointing for her.

Marion admittedly was not one for much dating or “going steady” in high school. Work and home life took most of her time. During the war her mother would invite the Corpsmen who were camped and training at Houghton Park next to Jordan High to their home for homecooked meals. Marion has always wondered about the fate of those boys.

Gordon joined the Navy in 1943 and served as a photographer in the South Pacific. He came “calling” on Marion in 1944 while on leave and they began their lifelong relationship. Gordon’s ship, the Sangamon, was hit by a kamikaze pilot in May of ’45 killing 11, and more than 50 seriously wounded or missing. Deployment contact was difficult, taking weeks for letters to come back and forth, and waiting to hear that Gordon survived the attack was excruciating. There was no phone in the house and they had radio, but TV war coverage and instant access to information simply did not exist, He returned home in June and they were married later that month.

The war in Europe was over, but the Pacific conflict would not end for two more months. Gordon was stationed in Norfolk, VA where the damaged ship returned for servicing. Marion took the train to Virginia where they lived for six months until Gordon’s formal discharge from service. They returned to California by car with another couple, stopping along the way to see their country. They lived with his family on Lime Street in Long Beach where Gordon taught Marion to drive in a borrowed car. She noted that the big cars of the day were hard for her to drive and was happy when automatics and power steering became standards for cars.

Life was good for young marrieds in a burgeoning post-war California. They moved next door to Gordon’s family, and after her father died in 1948, her mother would live with them. She would learn to sew and quilt from his Mormon family, a passion that would follow her for life. After trying to start a clean-up business, Gordon decided to go back to school and took advantage of the newly introduced (1944) G.I. Bill ultimately completing his degrees at Long Beach State University with a Master’s degree in Education in 1952. During this time, Marion was earning what she calls her “P.H.T.” degree – “Put Him Through”, working at Douglas Aircraft in inventory management to support them while caring for their home and first daughter, Margo, who was born in 1947. She recalls taking a day off work and Margo out of school in 1961 to take a ride on the historic Red Car to downtown Los Angeles and back before service was forever ended.

Life was simpler, and they enjoyed coming to Seal Beach for grunion hunting. Seal Beach had fire pits in the day, and they would have family outings with friends on the weekends. Pictures with the bath house at the pier confirm that they were not alone in this pursuit. In 1959, second daughter Joan joined the family. By this time Margo was already 12 years old. Marion recalls that in 1964 they drove Margo to Berkeley to start college and the next week walked Joan to kindergarten.

Marion’s mother was the first generation of women to be allowed to vote and interest in government and the responsibility to vote were passed on to Marion. She remembers seeing F.D.R. in 1942 when he came to Long Beach and the thrill of seeing a President. She did not vote until she was 21, as legal age did not drop to 18 until 1971. She has never missed a vote since.

In the 70’s, Marion used her decorating eye and love for treasure hunting to work for Classic Development Corp, a builder of homes. She loved the work and challenge of shopping for and outfitting model homes for new developments. She still frequents antique and thrift shops looking for unique buys. Her cupboards and pantry are full of priceless dishes and her walls have an abundance of fabulous California artwork. Her beautiful china collection was a favorite of the Seal Beach Women’s Club at their annual Tea Fundraiser where she would decorate a table or two.

They continued to live in Long Beach until the late 70’s when they moved to Huntington Harbor. They ultimately traded that home to downsize with daughter Joan who still lives there. They had a motor home and would travel cross country to spend summertime with Margo’s growing family. They would also venture to Canada and to Mexico, but she has never left North American soil. They also had a trailer at Crystal Cove, one of her favorite places, and a cabin in Big Bear. She was a volunteer at Bembridge House in Long Beach for years, using her quilting skills to help restore old quilts and clothing. She has a beautiful and extensive collection of antique quilts in her home that she displays.

Gordon was afflicted with Parkinson’s and when he was moved to assisted care in 2000, Marion chose to come to Seal Beach. She told me she felt safe coming here as “nothing ever happened” in Seal Beach. The previous owner of her home was a Seal Beach original himself, having been born and raised on 7th Street and building that home in the 1950’s. She has kept the originality of the house, and has used its open backyard to play host to many 7th Street parties. At 26 years, this will be the longest she has lived in one place and loves Seal Beach, her neighbors and the small town feel that remains here.

She continues to join the McDonald’s “Coffee Klatch” weekly. You will find her out walking to the Mary Wilson Library or around the 7th Street block almost daily. She is the most “put together” and best dressed woman I have ever known and her quick wit and sense of humor keep us on our toes. We also enjoy going out with her for her almost favorite food, authentic Mexican, second only to anything chocolate.

Marion has seen and experienced so much in her 100 years but she still looks forward to what a new day will bring. She believes she has gotten this far, had so many opportunities and adventures because of the wonderful upbringing and values instilled in her.

She has always been surrounded by a caring, wonderful family that include five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a third due soon. She knows it has been family that have helped buffer any stresses she may have endured. She says she has always had more than enough, and cannot imagine ever living anywhere but California. We agree. Happy 100th Birthday, dearest neighbor.