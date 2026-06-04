Main Street inventory

There are six empty commercial spaces on Main Street. At least two of them will be open for business in the near future.

The former Old Town Café’ space on the 100 block of Main Street remains empty.

A sign on the window of the Seal Beach mall at 311 Main offers office space for lease. The space does not appear to face Main Street directly.

The former Bank of America building, while still empty, is expected to become a restaurant at a future date. The California Coastal Commission approved the conversion from bank use to restaurant use in October 2025.

At 327 Main, Zaine Ashton Boys Collection was scheduled to open its doors on June 3, 2026. (The Sun is not counting this space as empty.)

While it technically isn’t open yet, a kitchen and wine bar is scheduled to open in the near future at 210 Main St. The exact date hasn’t been announced.

The units at 214 and 214A Main Street are both unoccupied. (214, which is set in from the street, has been missed in previous counts of local business.

A Belgian waffle shop is scheduled to open up at 216 Main St., in the former location of the Christian Science Reading Room (which is now at another address on Main Street).

Since the Sun last reported on Main Street commercial spaces in March, a few things have changed. Seal Beach Vintage has opened at 246 Main.

In related news, a few businesses including Charo Chicken and Launder Pet have put up help wanted signs.

The Seal Beach Citizen-Council Business First Advisory Ad-Hoc Committee is expected to look at Main Street beautification and the Main Street Specific Plan in the near future.