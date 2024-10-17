Los Alamitos Unified hosts Annual State of the District

More than 200 people joined Los Alamitos Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver and the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) for the State of the District breakfast on Thursday, October 10, 2024. “Delivering the State of the District address is a tremendous honor, and I want to sincerely thank our Los Al USD family for their ongoing support of our students and staff. This year’s theme, Be Extraordinary, celebrates the extraordinary moments that happen every day in our district. Whether big or small, it is a privilege to highlight these moments that define who we are and reflect our commitment to creating opportunities for all students to thrive,” stated Dr. Pulver. Guests were entertained before the presentation by a quartet made up of students from the Los Alamitos High School String Orchestra and LAHS Junior Jenna Currey who beautifully performed the National Anthem.

This year’s presentation began with a donation check presentation from the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) to the Los Alamitos School District for $150,975 for Innovation Grants. LAEF received 112 requests from Los Al staff and granted 54 of them to support innovative enhancements to staff’s work with students. Grants are intended to provide funds directly into classrooms and onto school campuses to enhance the educational experience for students. Since 2013, LAEF has donated $3.1 million to the school district and remains dedicated to partnering with the district to do extraordinary things for Los Al kids.

Dr. Pulver reviewed the District Priority Goals for 2024-25, which are to passionately pursue academic excellence, cultivate a thriving and safe culture, foster collaborative relationships, manage and strategically manage financial resources, and provide high-quality facilities.

Dr. Pulver highlighted several extraordinary achievements across the district. All nine Los Alamitos USD schools have earned the prestigious distinctions of California Distinguished School and Gold Ribbon School. For two consecutive years, the district has achieved a remarkable 100% graduation rate (Classes of 2023 and 2024), with 88% of graduates completing Advanced Placement (AP), Career and Technical Education (CTE), or dual-enrollment college courses. Additionally, 94% of graduates are continuing their educational journeys by enrolling in post-secondary education programs along with 3% joining the military.

During his State of the District address, Dr. Pulver discussed what it means to “Be Extraordinary,” emphasizing the importance of empowering and believing in students while fostering self-efficacy and striving to show up as your best self. He also highlighted the District’s partnerships with Stanford’s Challenge Success program and the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence’s RULER framework on emotional intelligence. These programs are designed to enhance social and emotional learning in schools, significantly improving relationships, academic performance, and overall well-being.

Dr. Pulver also provided an update on significant district enhancement projects, including ongoing renovations at Los Alamitos High School (LAHS), turf replacement, improvements to the Performing Arts Center, and the construction of a second gymnasium, scheduled for completion by Fall 2025.

He concluded his address with an inspiring video showcasing everyday extraordinary moments that happen across the district, reinforcing the theme that remarkable things are happening every day in Los Al USD.

The event was attended by parents, PTA groups, district staff and administration, school board members, LAEF’s board of directors and local city and elected officials. The breakfast took place at On The Greens at Navy Golf Course and all net proceeds supported LAEF. The presentation was video-recorded and will be made available on the District’s YouTube channel and the LAEF website.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Dr. Pulver once again to bring our community together to celebrate the achievements of our district. LAEF extends its heartfelt gratitude to our Legacy Sponsor, Alamitos Eye Care, and our Valedictorian Sponsors: Epson, Simon Law Group, Clean Wave Express Carwash, PacificWest, and Erickson-Hall. Their generous support has been instrumental in making this event a success,” said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM education, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For additional information on LAEF, please call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.