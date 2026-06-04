Los Alamitos Unified honors 2026 LAHS Valedictorians

Los Alamitos High School recently celebrated one of its most inspiring traditions, the annual Valedictorian Signing Ceremony, honoring ten exceptional members of the Class of 2026 as they officially announced their post-graduation plans.

Modeled after collegiate athletic signing ceremonies, the event recognizes the academic achievements of the school’s highest-performing students and celebrates the next chapter in their educational journeys. Surrounded by proud family members, teachers, counselors, administrators, staff, and friends, each valedictorian signed a commemorative letter representing the college, university, or service opportunity they will pursue after graduation.

The Los Alamitos High School Class of 2026 Valedictorians are:

• Amelia Jen — Columbia University

• Michael Wu — Stanford University

• Yara Saadeh — University of California, Berkeley

• Violet Murphy — Yale University

• Sydney Chung — University of California, Los Angeles

• Christian Szymborski — University of California, Berkeley

• Spencer Bystrom — One-Year Mission Trip in Porto Alegre, Brazil

• Emily Partida — University of California, Los Angeles

• Samantha Tran — Dartmouth College

• Akshay Verma — Dartmouth College

The ceremony celebrated years of hard work, perseverance, leadership, and academic excellence. As each student announced their future plans, the event served as a powerful reminder of the opportunities that lie ahead for Los Alamitos Unified students.

The Class of 2026 valedictorians earned admission to some of the nation’s most prestigious colleges and universities, reflecting both their individual dedication and the strong support of the educators, families, and community members who helped them along the way.

The Board of Education includes Diana D Hill, Marlys Davidson, Matt Bragman, Chris Forehan, and Farnaz Pardasani.

As graduation approaches, the Valedictorian Signing Ceremony stands as a meaningful tradition that celebrates academic achievement and inspires future Griffins to pursue their own goals with determination and purpose.