Los Alamitos holds off LB Poly in playoff basketball thriller

The Los Alamitos High boys basketball team held off a rally by Long Beach Poly to advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoff, with a 58-56 win on Friday at Los Al High.

The Jackrabbits had rallied from a 15-point deficit to tie the game 56-56 with less that 30 seconds remaining.

The Griffins moved the ball down court and with seconds left, Wes Trevino drove to the basket for a layup attempt, but the ball rolled off the rim, where Liam Gray tipped it up and in, with two seconds remaining. Poly inbounded the ball, but could not get a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

Forward Trent Minter led the Griffins with 16 points, while Trevino and Samori Guyness each chipped in 13.

Long Beach Poly’s Jovani Ruff had a game-high 24 points and Nana Ofoegbu added 13 for the Jackrabbits.

The Griffins led the game 56-50 with 1:57 left in the game, but Ruff scored six unanswered points, including a baseline three pointer that tied the game at 56-56 with less than a minute remaining., setting up the final play for the Griffins.

On Tuesday, the Griffins advanced to the semifinals with a 56-54 win over Rolling Hills Prep. The Griffins Host Crean Lutheran on Friday at 7 p.m. for a chance to go to the championship game against the winner of the Santa Barbara and Mira Costa High game.