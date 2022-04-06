Los Alamitos High School Guard takes 1st in Vegas

The Los Alamitos High School Color Guard announced this week they have won 1st place in the Scholastic AA Division at the Arbor View High School Competition held in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 19. The team was led by captains Justin Cruz, Payton Laisy and Kayla Candiotty.

WGASC is a non-profit, youth organization which cultivates personal growth through competitive performance opportunities in an organized forum that promotes self-esteem, education and freedom of creativity.

There are over 380 member units, competing in: 11 Scholastic classes and 3 Independent classes. The circuit sponsors 4-6 shows most weekends and is staffed by: a 5-person Executive board, a 3-person Board of Directors, an Executive Director as well as a complete support staff.

