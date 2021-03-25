Los Alamitos High defeats Corona del Mar 52-28

Editor’s note: This article corrects the inaccurate reporting of the score that appeared in the print edition of the Sun Newspapers.

Los Alamitos used a 35-point third quarter to blow past Corona del Mar, 52-28, in a Sunset League football game on Friday at Los Alamitos High.

Sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Griffin offense. Alec Wills was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes and had 99 total yards receiving.

The Griffin offense had started slow, hampered by two forced turnovers by the Sea King defense. Corona del Mar led 21-17 at halftime, before the Griffins blew up in the third quarter.

A defensive play helped spark the rally with a touchdown by Mason Burt. Burt intercepted a pass, essentially stripping it away from a receiver and raced to the end zone to give the Griffins a 23-21 lead.

The third-quarter rally would include four more touchdowns and a safety by the defense. Nelson connected for 50 and 33 yard touchdown passes to Gavin Porch and Wills, respectively and Brian Jurado would add a 37-yard touchdown run.

The Griffins came into the game ranked 9th in the Orange County poll, but jumped up to No. 5 this week. Corona del Mar, which won CIF-SS and State titles last year, dropped from No. 6 to No. 8. Los Alamitos faces No. 7 Edison this week.