Los Al Unified seeks members for Human Relations Task Force

The Los Alamitos Unified School District is seeking community members, school parents and staff willing to serve on its Human Relations Task Force.

The Human Relations Task Force (HRTF) is an outcome of the Superintendent’s series of meetings with a diverse ad-hoc focus group comprised of various representatives of the Los Al community.

The creation of a Task Force of diverse school and community stakeholders to address issues and to further our commitment of ongoing improvement is a common practice in Los Alamitos Unified.

The HRTF will be charged with making recommendations to the Cabinet and Board of Education regarding issues of diversity, equity, access, and inclusion to further the district’s ongoing commitment to create schools in which all students, families, and community members feel safe and included.

These issues can include bias related incidents, anti-bias education, recommendations for professional development, parent and student human relations education, and other issues related to diversity. This group will be led by and work in tandem with the District’s Human Relations Task Force Facilitator/Consultant, Danielle Nava-Mijares.

Applications can be accessed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D3Y3SQP or can be obtained in hard copy at the Superintendent’s Office, 10293 Bloomfield St., Los Alamitos.

Applicants need to answer all questions on the form and must submit the completed application online or in person at the superintendent’s office by 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 18; no late submissions will be accepted. “Eight diverse representatives from the Los Alamitos Unified community will serve as part of the selection committee for this process,” said Danielle Nava-Mijares. Those selected to serve on the Human Relations Task Force will be notified by January 30th.

Any questions should be directed to Nava-Mijares at dnava@losal.org.