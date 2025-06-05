Los Al High hosts 3rd Annual Valedictorians Signing Ceremony

Los Alamitos High School proudly hosted its 3rd annual Valedictorians Signing Ceremony, celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of 10 remarkable Griffin seniors.

In a special event held in the gym—modeled after the national signing days for student-athletes—this year’s 10 valedictorians were joined by their families, friends, and staff to commemorate their academic journeys and future plans. The ceremony gave each student a moment in the spotlight to share where they’ll be heading to college, their intended majors, and to express gratitude to those who’ve supported them along the way.

The Class of 2025 Valedictorians are: Jeffrey Chung, Jacob Leung, Phoenix Huynh, Lucas Beltran, Adam Kogen, Kaylah Rhee, Emma Osborne, Ally Hatakeyama, Vivian Moore, and Daniel Li.

“We are so proud of these extraordinary students—not only for their academic excellence, but for the integrity, curiosity, and leadership they’ve shown throughout their time at Los Al,” said Principal Christiana Kraus.

Congratulations to these ten Griffins for reaching this incredible milestone, she said.

“The future is bright,” said Kraus.