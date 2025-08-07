Long Beach fire destroys family’s home

The Czapeiwski Family of Long Beach lost their home recently in a devestating fire. The family was gone less than an hour to their granddaughter’s swimming lessons and when they returned tragedy had occurred. While they lost their beloved family cat, Bella, in the fire, David Czapeiwski believes that it could have been worse had they been home instead of doing their daily activities.

“Bella w asn’t just a pet, she was a soft, steady presence in our lives,” said Andrea & Kelly Armstrong, David’s daughter and son-in-law. “She brought comfort and love in the ways that words can’t fully capture.” Kelly, who is the Superintendent of Beach Maintenance for the City of Long Beach, said they are trying to help rebuild the lives of the Czapeiwski’s but it will be a long road to recovery.

The Czapeiwski family are humbly asking for financial support to help get into a new place as quick as possible. “Living paycheck to paycheck makes it challenging to start from the ground up when you’re in your 60s,” said daughter, Andrea. “They’ve lost their home, their pet and all the irreplaceable memories collected over a lifetime. If you can’t donate, please pray for them.”

You can help the Family in going to their go fund me page at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cyqgm4-support-andreas-family-after-devastating-fire