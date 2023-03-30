Locals make strong showing in Run Seal Beach

This year’s Run Seal Beach saw an increase in overall participants by about 700, race organizers confirmed. More than 900 ran the 10K and with runners and walkers in the 5K, that number topped more than 1,100 participants. The run expects to hand out more than $2 million in grant funds from this year.

In the 10K run, 26-year-old Gerardo Salazar Sanchez, of Long Beach was the top finisher, with a time of 33 minutes, 31 seconds. He was followed by two Irvine residents, Seth Gatchell in 33:42 and Jonas Enders, with a time of 34:02.

Gengyzkan Martinez of Huntington Beach was fourth overall with a time of 34:45. Shane Hill, 18, of Fountain Valley was fifth overall with a time of 34:54. Robin Yan of Rossmoor was 12th overall with a time of 37:23. The 45-year-old was the top finisher in his age division.

Other locals with strong times were Gavin Ordinario, of Los Alamitos. The 17-year-old finished with a time of 39:24. John Trapini of Seal Beach was 38th overall with a time of 42:47. Right behind him was another Seal Beach resident, Alejandro Mendez, who finished the course in 42:48. Another Seal Beach resident, Garrett Sell, finished 45th overall with a time of 43:43, and Seal Beach resident Chris Terrell, 31, finished 49th with a time of 43:58. Tri Dang, 47, of Rossmoor was 56th in a time of 44:40 and Jon Grillo, 41, of Seal Beach finished 58th with a time of 45:19.

In the women’s division, Lindsey Young, 39, of Long Beach was the top female finisher with a time of 39:01, coming in at 18th place overall. She was followed by Emily Leyba, 28, also of Long Beach in 24th place overall. She completed the course in 40:05. Lori Mann, 40, of Long Beach was the third female (26th overall) with a time of 40:49.

Michaela Miller, of Long Beach was the fourth female finisher with a time of 42:04 and she was followed by Erin Spencer, 43, of Fresno, who ran a time of 42:24. Seal Beach resident, Lauren Feldman, 39, was the sixth female finisher and 57th overall with a time of 45:14. She was followed by Seal Beach residents, Holly Park with a time of 46:26 and Sierra Erlandson, 18, who completed the course in 46:40.

In the 5K run, 27-year-old Edward Mallett of London, was the top finisher with a time of 15:16. He was followed by Robert Arsenault, 57, of Aledo, who completed the course in 17:04. Dominik Orencak, 26, of Huntington Beach, was third overall with a time of 18:21.

The top Seal Beach runner was 15-year-old Mary Michael, who finished 14th overall, and was the second female finisher with a time of 19:40. Only Nicole Bruton, 38, of Long Beach posted a better time in the female division at 19:17 and 10th overall.

Drew Sells of Los Alamitos was 16th overall. The 52-year-old completed the race in 19:44. Lorenzo Tyner,58, of Seal Beach, was 19th overall with a time of 19:48 and Alexander Wellsand, 14, of Los Alamitos was 22nd overall with a time of 19:52.

Mya Lugo, 12, of Seal Beach was 24th overall with a time of 20:05 and she was followed closely by another Seal Beach resident, Jeannie Robinson, 57, who completed the course in 20:14. Seal Beach resident Dillon Soilker, 14, was 27th overall with a time of 20:30. Kai Lorber, 11, of Rossmoor took 30th overall in 20:36 and he was followed by 14-year-old Sully Pareti, of Los Alamitos in a time of 20:40.

Run officials are scheduled to present a report on the race to Seal Beach City Council on April 24. They will begin accepting and reviewing grant applications and sometime after the presentation, they will announce recipients and begin presenting checks.