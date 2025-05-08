Locals get wins at NWSRA water ski event

Some of the United States’ top water ski racing athletes competed in the Havasu Springs Water Ski Races, May 3-4, at Havasu Springs Resort on Lake Havasu. It marked the second time (March 29-30) this year that the National Water Ski Racing Association hosted and organized races at Havasu Springs.

The Havasu Springs Water Ski Races included a variety of classes and categories to accommodate all ability levels, including a Grass Roots division in which first-time participants enjoyed free registration and assistance with gear and equipment to get started in the sport. The Havasu Springs Water Ski Races also served as a qualifying event for U.S. team selection for the 2025 IWWF World Water Ski Racing Championships, which will be held Aug. 23-31 in Viersel and Hasselt, Belgium.

Sprint races were held on Saturday and marathon races took place on Sunday, except for the Men’s Open and Men’s F2 classes, which conducted marathons both days for world team qualifying, and Grass Roots, which ran a sprint race on Saturday. Australia’s Wayne Mawer swept both races in Men’s Open to win the overall title. Ty Cheshier (Valencia, Calif.) won the F2 Men race on Saturday, while Australia’s Lachlan Nix took the win on Sunday.

Sprint winners on Saturday were: Rayson Normandin (Huntington Beach, Calif.), Pro Social; Nick Harris (Bellflower, Calif.), Advanced – 60 MPH; Australia’s Cameron Nix and Lachlan Nix, Double Up Draw and Unlimited Open – 15 minutes; Cameron Riley (Boulder City, Nev.), Juniors; Tim Turley (Lake Havasu, Ariz.), Expert – 75 MPH; and Lee Squier (Long Beach, Calif.), Veterans – 55 & Over.

Marathon winners on Sunday were: Australia’s Cameron Nix, Unlimited C – 30 minutes; Jesse Johnson (Mission Viejo, Calif.), Unlimited D – 15 minutes; Lee Squier (Long Beach, Calif.), Veterans – 55 & Over); Kash Kupfer (Seal Beach, Calif.), Juniors (16 and Under); and Nick Harris (Bellflower, Calif.), Novice.

Ronald Squier (Los Angeles, Calif.) won the Grass Roots Sprint on Saturday.

Complete results can be viewed at https://nwsra.net/.

The NWSRA will return to the Havasu Springs Resort, Sept. 20-21, for the 20th U.S. Open Water Ski Racing National Championships.