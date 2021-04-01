Local (Young) Legends live concert kickoff

On Sunday, March 28, Glory Days Beachside Grill held the very first Local (Young) Legends Live! concert to a large turnout. The restaurant was brimming with life and laughter, and the speakers were alive with the sounds of the local community’s talented youth.

Local Legends Live! Is the brainchild of Coach Art and Lisa Landau, members of the local community with a passion for the performing arts and the local youth. “We want to showcase our local youth,” says Lisa, “Whether they’re in middle school, high school, or college, they deserve a platform to be heard by the community.”

This first showcase of the local youth appeared to be an unprecedented success—the outdoor dining area was alive with the chatter and laughter of friends and family alike, and the recently reopened indoor dining area was abuzz with activity. “Everyone got to enjoy music, wine, beer, great food, and their favorite sports teams,” said Coach Art, referring to the various sports playing on the screens above the performers, “It was a winning combination!”

Three young men played at this first concert this past Sunday: first, Jake Landrum, a Wilson High School alumni and California State University, Fullerton student, offered impressive jazz riffs and funky rhythms. Next, Ishmael Baluyot, a Bellflower High School alumni and recent California State University, Long Beach graduate, fired off some nostalgic classic rock and fingerstyle folk. Last but not least, Zack Sutherland, Los Alamitos High School junior and Rugby and Baseball Varsity Player (and a Seal Beach Leo on top of that!) showcased his vocal chops on some down-home country tunes. And serving as the master of ceremonies, Cody Tanner—Los Alamitos High School senior, Seal Beach Leo, and Seal Beach Police Explorer—brought the charisma and charm that only a natural-born MC could as he hyped up the crowd and performers all afternoon long. Truly, each of these young men brought a different flavor of talent to the stage and the large crowd that they had built up loved every second of it.

Of course, the event was the result of a collaboration between many local businesses—Coach Art of Glory Days offered his restaurant as a venue for the young performers; Lisa Landau scouted the fresh talent that graced the stage; John Osborne and Alamitos Eye Care brought the music to life on their provided sound system, complete with crystal-clear 600-watt speakers. Truly, the success of this first foray back into live performance would not be possible without the teamwork and cooperation of the local community.

Local Legends Live! will be taking place two Sundays a month; the next event is taking place April 18th at Glory Days Beachside Grill featuring the talents of Prestyn Smith, The Anti-Groupies and The Bierman Brothers.

If you are an aspiring young performer and would like to participate in the upcoming Local Legends Live! concerts, call Coach Art at 562-522-5234 or Lisa Landau at 619-851-2681. The Glory Days Facebook and Instagram pages can also be checked for any updates.