Local woman completes NYC Marathon

In October, she said she was focused on crossing the finish line.

Local woman Michelle “Micki” Hill, 52, completed the 50th New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7. She ran 26.2 miles. “In my mind, I came in first place. I’m not sure how I ranked,” Hill wrote in a Nov. 9 email.

“My goal was 5:52 52. I finished 5:36 59. Everyone was so supportive. My coworkers tracked me and had a watch party! They are amazing,” Hill said,

This wasn’t Hill’s first NYC Marathon. She’s an avid runner.

A civilian employee of West-Comm, the local 911, she also raised money for diabetes research and awareness of diabetes. “I raised over $3,900 and the money is still rolling in,” wrote Hill, referring to the total amount of money she has raised.

Hill ran as one of 50 members of the Beyond Type 1 team. Hill has Type 1 diabetes. In an October interview with the Sun, Hill said there was no cure for Type 1.

“If you have type 1 diabetes, your pancreas doesn’t make insulin or makes very little insulin. Insulin is a hormone that helps blood sugar enter the cells in your body where it can be used for energy,” according to the Centers for Disease Control.

News reports put the number of participants in the 2021 NYC Marathon at more than 30,000.

