Local AYSO team advances to Final Four

With the fall youth competitive soccer season winding down, championship playoffs are front and center, pitting the best teams across Southern California against one another.

Over the last weekend, competitive teams from across the Southland competed in the Coast Soccer League Cup, and one local team emerged as a contender: AYSO United Pacific Girls 2004.

The team–which progressed through AYSO’s development program from “AYSO Extra” or more competitive play to club soccer–advanced to the Final Four of League Cup after defeating two higher level teams. They will play next weekend against Southern California’s best for the championship titles in Irvine.

“No matter what level of play, AYSO 159 has something for every soccer player,” said Randall Ely, Regional Commissioner, Region 159. “We’re proud of United Pacific’s run to the top, and to be the largest and fastest growing youth soccer program serving Los Alamitos, Rossmoor and Seal Beach. Our volunteers are our key to our success, and we have some of the best trainers and coaches at the higher levels.”

AYSO United is the competitive arm of AYSO Region 159’s youth soccer program. AYSO Region 159 offers a complete soccer solutions, beginning with programs for players ages under 5 to the highest competitive level soccer.

AYSO Region 159 is one of the largest youth soccer program in our community, and is opening up registration for its Spring season. For more information, including how to participate in the developmental academy, visit www.ayso159.com.