Lions serve a feast at LB Ronald McDonald House

In the spirit of the Holidays, the Seal Beach Lions Club provided thirty-five meals to the Ronald McDonald House in Long Beach Monday night, Dec. 12.

At a Ronald McDonald House, families can stay together, rest and recharge to remain strong for their sick child, interact with families going through similar experiences, enjoy home-cooked meals and receive compassionate hospitality from staff and volunteers like the Lions.

Head Chef Chad Berlinghieri, Sous Chef Eymard Flood, Team Members

Mary Holland, Jackie Howes and Carol McNicholl helped assemble the hot meals consisting of chicken and rice casserole, green bean casserole, Caesar salad, rolls and white chocolate chip cookies. Four ovens were filled from top to bottom, and the wonderful smell of dinner filled the house.

Globally, Ronald McDonald House programs are supported by 136,000+ volunteers who dedicate their time, talent and resources.

Families could not be served without them. Volunteers make the difference in the lives of the children and families served by each Chapter by cooking, greeting, listening, cleaning, or simply being there and helping in any way they can.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of Ronald McDonald House Charities, helping to offset costs and allowing the charity to direct more donations to services supporting children and their families. On behalf of the millions of children and their families that are helped each year, you are invited to search for volunteer opportunities at your local chapter located at 500 E 27th St, Long Beach, CA 90806. (562) 285-4300.

If you are interested in joining the Lions, the club meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at the Seal Beach Yacht Club in Long Beach (2nd Floor), at 255 N. Marina Dr. Long Beach, Ca 90803. The next meeting is Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m.