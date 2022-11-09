Lions seek volunteers for 2022 Seal Beach Christmas Parade

The 44th annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade will usher in the holidays on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. As always, the Lions are expecting a large crowd of spectators and organizers anticipate the number of entries to be near 90. The theme this year is “Christmas Under the Sea’. And the Presenting Sponsor is Fresh Cut Creative.

The Lions volunteer shifts that they need to fill:

• 4-6:30 p.m.: Entry Line up

• 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Parade marshals

• 6:45:-8:30: Parade photographer

• 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.: Parade breakdown

• Thursday, 5-7 p.m.: Light testing:

• Saturday, 8-10 a.m.: Parade breakdown

Contact Seal Beach Lions at paradechairman@sealbeachlions.org.

