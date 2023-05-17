Lions name S.E.T.H. scholar 2023

Sarah Saadeh from Seal Beach, who attends Los Alamitos High School and is champion for Girls in STEM, won the 2023 S.E.T.H. Memorial Scholarship. The award was presented at The Youth Center’s ‘A Night Among The Stars’ celebrating volunteer excellence. The S.E.T.H (Scholarship for Excellence and Training from the Heart) Memorial Scholarship fund was established to honor Seal Beach Lion and community activist Seth Eaker-Morgan, who passed away on Dec. 18, 2019. In the picture from L-R: LosAl Mayor- Tanya Doby, The Youth Center CEO- Lina Lumme, S.E.T.H. Scholarship winner- Sarah Saadeh and Seal Beach Lions President- Scott Weir.