Lions donate $25K to help Youth Center relocate library

The Youth Center (Los Alamitos) announced a contribution of $25,000 from the Lions Club of Seal Beach, fortifying their efforts to enhance education and literary engagement among young minds. This substantial gift will be allocated towards the establishment of a vibrant library within The Youth Center’s new premises, located at 10761 Los Alamitos Blvd. in Los Alamitos, CA. “The Seal Beach Lions Club has supported The Youth Center for nearly 25 years. We are honored to help them build an amazing center for youth”, said Scott Newton, Lion member.

The acquisition of the new property in 2022 marked a significant milestone for The Youth Center, setting the stage for a meticulously designed facility tailored to facilitate their esteemed after-school reading program. A paramount emphasis on fostering a “literary focused” environment for students in grades K through 8 underscores the organization’s commitment to nurturing a lifelong appreciation for books and reading. “When the Lions learned that The Youth Center would finally have their own building, we really wanted to be part of it so raised funds and made our largest single donation ever”, shared Scott Newton, a Lion member.

At the heart of this endeavor is the goal to encourage children to dedicate a minimum of 30 minutes each day to reading, enabling them to acquire knowledge and cultivate a deep affection for literature. A progressive reward system has been conceived, wherein students will amass points for every book they read. These points can subsequently be redeemed to obtain a free book, empowering students to build their personal libraries and extend their literary horizons beyond the confines of the program.

The Youth Center expresses its profound gratitude to the Lions Club of Seal Beach for their generous gift which will turn the vision of the new location into a tangible reality. The Lions Club’s unwavering support embodies the spirit of community collaboration and underscores their commitment to nurturing the educational and cultural enrichment of the youth.

The Seal Beach Lions Club, renowned for their steadfast service to the communities of Seal Beach, Rossmoor, and Los Alamitos since 1939, stands as a testament to the enduring power of altruism. With an impressive roster of over 400 members, the club proudly holds the distinction of being the largest Lions Club in the United States.

Operating as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Youth Center is poised to transition to its new location in October 2023. This significant move not only underscores their growth but also solidifies their dedication to providing an enriching environment that empowers young minds to thrive through the magic of reading and learning.

For further information, please contact Lina Lumme, The Youth Center CEO at 562-493-4043 or Lina@TheYouthCenter.org. For more information, visit www.theyouthcenter.org.