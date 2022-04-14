Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt returns

The Seal Beach Lions Easter Egg Hunt will be back on this year. The Lions report the event is returning by popular demand. It is now time to tell your friends and neighbors and sign up for the event. Lions will deliver the Easter eggs before 9 a.m., on Saturday, April 16.

The Lions Club will hide eggs in all Seal Beach neighborhoods this year. College Park East and West. Old Town, The Hill, Bridgeport The Coves. Military Housing and Heron Point. The Lions are asking the public to register so they know where to find you. The club is also asking participants to put out a Seal Beach Lions Logo like the one on the website. Register on the website to be sure you are included in the fun. Register at https://sealbeachegghunt.org.

