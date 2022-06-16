Lions award S.E.T.H. Scholarship to graduate

By Ellen Stewart

When prominent community leader and Seal Beach Lion Seth Eaker-Morgan passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019, he left behind a grieving community. To honor Seth, the Seal Beach Lions created the S.E.T.H. Memorial Scholarship Fund (Scholarship for Education and Training from the Heart) focusing on leadership and kindness in the community.

Funds were raised from friends, family and Lion’s near and far, and most recently, a generous Director’s Award from Run Seal Beach. For the next four years, the fund will distribute to the following:

1) One $1,500 donation to the Los Alamitos High School (LAHS) Model United Nations Club (MUN)

2) One $2,000 scholarship to one graduating college bound senior in MUN who embodies leadership and associated skills.

3) One $500 scholarship through The Youth Center in Los Alamitos

4) One $250 scholarship for the winner of The Lion’s Peace Poster Contest

This year’s, the SETH LAHS graduating senior scholarship winner is Samuel Kim. He was selected for his leadership skills development, as evidenced by his commitment as Vice President in his work with HALO (Humanitarian Aid and Love Organization) which helped organize funds for cleft palate surgery in Mexico and sent lunches to children in Malawi. He also held a delegate training board position in MUN for three years. His kindness was highlighted in his role as fundraising coordinator and member of the multi-school district RAY (Resilience Among Youth) orphanage volunteering group.

Additional information:

LAHS MUN was selected because they represent some of Seth’s uniqueness. Seth was an international citizen maintaining residences in Seal Beach and Macau. Seth was a speech and debate delegate in his high school where he began his public speaking which naturally carried him into leadership roles in Seal Beach Lions local and district committees. He was the emcee in front of large crowds for the Seal Beach Christmas parade, Fishy Fry, Seal Beach Arts & Crafts Faire and many more. He was part of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce, Seal Beach Mary Wilson Library, and countless other volunteer organizations. Seth used his voice and his education to take on the issues of the day on behalf of the community. MUN develops leadership skills, diplomacy, international relations, foreign policy all while maintaining etiquette in a problem solving approach as applied to current global issues.

