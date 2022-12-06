Letters to the Editor: Dec. 1, 2022

Save Our Beach clean up Saturday, Dec. 17

I’m not sure where to start. I’ve been a part of Save Our Beach for about 12 years now and every time our beaches get slammed with trash after our first big winter storm and we put out a call for help, people show up and get right down to it.

It humbles me every time and often brings tears to my eyes.

I love my town, I love my beach, and I love that so many of you do, too.

There was lots of talk on social media recently after the first winter storm brought its deluge of trash and debris down the San Gabriel River and into the rocks of the jetty and the sandbar beach in the river.

The rake that cleans the beach does an outstanding job, but it’s pure and simple “People Power” that takes care of the San Gabriel River trash.

All that “People Power” really did the job during a past weekend. If you’d like to be a part of the solution, please think about attending our next beach cleanup, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 9 a.m.-noon in the First Street parking lot.

You can visit our website at any time to sign up – we’d love to have you and the beach will too! www.saveourbeach.org

Karen Ferretti

Save Our Beach

board member