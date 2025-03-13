Law enforcement authorities convene school safety summit in Rossmoor

The Los Alamitos Unified School District recently partnered with local law enforcement and emergency response agencies for an annual Tabletop Exercise on school safety at Rossmoor Elementary School, hosted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

This critical training session focused on strengthening emergency response coordination and ensuring the safety of students and staff, according to a press release from the Los Alamitos Unified School District.

Representatives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Seal Beach Police Department, Los Alamitos Police Department, Orange County Fire Authority, and Los Alamitos Unified School District leadership.

Officials included Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver, district safety officials, and Rossmoor-area school principals. They engaged in discussions on active shooter response, mutual aid coordination, and improving emergency communication strategies.

A key component of the exercise was reinforcing best practices for school safety protocols, including effective reporting to dispatch, the distinction between lockdown and shelter-in-place procedures, and ensuring first responders have efficient access to campuses during emergencies.

The discussion also emphasized the importance of real-time communication between school staff and law enforcement to ensure a swift and coordinated response in any situation.

“This collaboration is essential to ensuring that our schools are prepared for any emergency,” said Dr. Andrew Pulver, Superintendent of Los Alamitos Unified. “We deeply value our strong partnerships with our local law enforcement and first responders, and we are committed to continuously improving our safety protocols.”

As part of the district’s ongoing commitment to safety, school staff will receive updated training on emergency communication protocols and threat response procedures. Local agencies reaffirmed their commitment to providing immediate support in any crisis affecting schools.