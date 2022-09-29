Landau launches District Three City Council campaign

Long-time Seal Beach resident Lisa Landau had her campaign kickoff for Seal Beach City Council District Three, Saturday, Sept. 24, at McKenna’s Tea Cottage patio.

Among those in attendance was John Scott, Retired Seal Beach Police Sgt. who served the Seal Beach community for 28 years.

Also endorsing Lisa is Seal Beach homeowner and former 32-year Seal Beach Police Officer and Chief of Police Joe Miller.

Lisa owns a home on the hill and is very active in the community. As the past Volunteer of The Year for the Seal Beach Police VIPS, and a Neighbor 4 Neighbor Block Captain, the safety needs of this town take top priority.

“We need to focus on crime and homelessness,” said Landau. She is dedicated to maintaining a safe community where we are comfortable letting our children walk or ride to Old Town, Gum Grove Park, spend the day at the beach, or simply be able to play in front of their homes.

As an accountant, she knows the value of a dollar and how to ensure monies are properly prioritized to provide safety, well-maintained infrastructure, clean water, beaches, and clean public spaces.

Fiscal oversight is critical to ensure that residents’ goals and needs are met.

“As a mother of a former Junior Lifeguard, the lack of clean water at the mouth of the river and surrounding ocean pollution needs immediate attention,” Landau said. She would actively seek out solutions to enhance our quality of life.

“Serving on the Seal Beach City Council is a privilege, a privilege that is earned by being in the trenches of community and public service,” Landau said. She feels she can take her love for Seal Beach to the next level and help guide the city through all the challenges we are currently facing while maintaining our small-town character.

