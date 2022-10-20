Lampson Avenue housing project expected to bring changes

A pending housing development of approximately 250 homes in Los Alamitos is promising new development for the future of Los Alamitos but officials representing residents in Seal Beach who live across the street are already expressing concern.

The somewhat surprising sequence of developments was prompted by the federal government’s decision to sell Poplar Plaza, a federal building situated on a 12.4-acre parcel of prime real estate at 4665 Lampson Ave.

According to federal officials, the property was indeed sold at auction and the deal closed earlier this year. Various reports indicate the winning bid, of five, was $26.5 million for the 88,000 square foot building that was assigned to the U.S. Department of Education.

The price equates to $2.1 million per acre.

According to the L.A. based “Real Deal” newsletter, the winning bidder was an affiliate of the Laguna based MW Investment Group, known for its infill housing development skills.

“We had no idea that the federal government was even considering selling the building,” said Tom Oliver, Los Al’s Associate Planner. “We certainly did not see this coming,” said Oliver.

Oliver said city officials are excited with the way things worked out, however acknowledging most “didn’t think it (federal building) would ever change.”

The project would bring urgently needed new housing to the area and would be beneficial to the city in meeting requirements of the state’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment, he added.

City manager Chet Simmons hinted at the project earlier this year, noting the process is now underway. WestEd Developers are proposing the Lampson Project, LLC and the city has since issued a Notice of Preparation that it is preparing an Environmental Impact Review of the project and has called a “scoping meeting” for the project on Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

The scoping meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber of the City of Los Alamitos. At the meeting, the Applicant will provide background information on environmental impact reports, provide a brief overview of the Project and will solicit public input on environmental issues to be addressed in the Draft EIR and on items of public concern.

There will also be a open meeting in November at which developers will take input from the public.

While the project is good news for Los Al, Seal Beach residents living across Lampson Ave. in College Park East may have concerns, according to Shelley Sustarsic, a Seal Beach City Council member.

“If the residents of District 4 have concerns regarding environmental issues in this project, I urge them to email their comments to toliver@cityoflosalamitos.org by November 2nd, so that they will be considered in the Environmental Impact Report,” she said in a statement.

“I appreciate that the West Ed developer is holding a community meeting for the public on November 16th, so that residents may view the plans and speak with their team. This is something that is not required, but I believe it is an effort on their part to try to be sensitive to the surrounding community,” she added.

She said there will be a Community Open House with West Ed Developers and their staff: Wednesday, Nov. 16th, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at which time any residents with concerns may speak up.

This meeting is an opportunity to hear about and discuss the proposed redevelopment of the West Ed site (4665 Lampson) into a future 246-unit residential community. An Open House is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16th at the Ayers Hotel from 5-8 p.m., according to Los Al city officials.

The project is bounded by the Joint Forces Training Base on one side, the Navy Golf Course on another and shares a border separated only by a boulevard with existing residents in College Park East in Seal Beach.

The Lampson Project proposes to redevelop the existing office building with a residential development consisting of a variety of different product types, including cluster homes, townhomes, and apartments.

The unit mix would include 55 cluster homes, 114 townhomes, and 77 affordable multi-family apartment homes, according to the proposal, for a total of 246 homes.

The mixed density for the Project would be 20 dwelling units per acre (DUA). homes and townhomes and 98 parking spaces for the affordable multifamily apartment homes. Vehicle access to the Project site would be provided via two driveways on Lampson Avenue.

Further, the project would provide approximately 21,000 sf of common open space, which includes a central 14,000 sf neighborhood open space area. Under the City’s R-3 development standards, the maximum building height for the Project is 35 feet.

In additional, the develop would provide a total of 557 parking spaces: 459 parking spaces for the cluster homes.

For the city of Los Alamitos, the unexpected housing development comes at an opportune time and promises new economic and housing development.

“We (Los Alamitos) did not see this coming,” said Oliver. “It literally just fell into our laps.”

Download QR