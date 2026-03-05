Lamentation – A reflection on the environment

Part of an ongoing series.

A run along the San Gabriel River bike trail following the recent and much needed rain I found myself haunted by the word. Lamentation comes from the Old Testament book of the Bible. It tells the story of a period in Israelite history where Jerusalem was destroyed, and the people suffered national and personal loss.

I was awed as I glanced at the beauty of the coastal sunflowers lining the trail providing a brief reminder that there does exist natural beauty for all to enjoy. My gaze shifts slightly, providing a window into the massive amount of trash which has reached its destination, the sea. While studying the Bible I never associated “Lamentations” with trash until this clear morning run.

My journey on foot also passed the fence adjacent to Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach where a collection of helium balloons, tied together with a weighted item, failed to scale the fence to reach the wildlife refuge. In a past event while on the refuge we discovered a helium balloon from Anaheim which finally found its landing on the shore of Anaheim Bay.

Along the San Gabriel River channel and the Naval Weapons Station fence were the reminders of how humans continue to litter our common home. And yet we continue to complain about that trash and how civic leaders need to do more to keep harmful elements out of our food, clothing, energy sources, transportation and every aspect of our industrialized daily living. Aside from a few environmental and health advocates, our society seldom calls upon each individual to develop a greater appreciation regarding freedom, choice, and deceleration in consumption.

The Book of Lamentations reminds us that national and personal loss does happen should we fail to observe and act upon the warning signs. Some of the trash from the river will find a home in our wildlife refuge and the helium balloons were kept away from wildlife thanks to a fence.

A visit to the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge during our Saturday end-of-the-month tour may provide you with insights into balloons and human consumption. You might also encounter native plants, marsh critters, and our feathered friends. For a reservation, call 562-598-1024, leave your name and phone # and a Friend of Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge will contact you.

Joseph Lazzari is a member of Friends of the Seal Beach National Wildlife Rescue.