LAHS students team up with Bay Theatre for HS film festival

This is what happens when you are growing high school film and television department and a recently restored to state of the art theatre in town.

Although modest plans are being made for the first-ever high school film festival, the Los Alamitos High School director of Film and Television program says they have bigger plans.

“We’re starting small, but we’ve got big plans,” said Conner Brown, who has created a number of initiatives since putting his own filmmaking practice aside to become the school’s director of Film and TV several years ago.

Brown said he recently met with Paul Dunlap and Ben Ahle of the newly restored Bay Theatre on Main Street in Seal Beach, and together they agreed to hold the first-ever high school film festival at the facility.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, June 7, from 2 – 6 p.m., and will feature the short film “Free Trial,” the 3rd annual high school film that has been conceived, written, produced, and acted, entirely by students from Los Alamitos High School.

“We couldn’t be happier about being able to host this event, said Ahle, the manager of the theatre.

“This kind of community event is exactly what we hoped the Bay Theatre could attract while we were restoring it,” he said.

Having students produce their own short film is another of Brown’s initiatives, and this year’s film is the 3rd installment.

“This year’s film is the best ever,” said Brown, saying each class of filmmakers have left their own mark with their own films.

Brown said he only assists where needed as students are given free rein in filmmaking.

“I want to invite you the community to the first ever Los Al Film Festival June 7 at the Bay Theatre in Seal Beach,” said Brown.

“There are showings at 2 p.m. and at 6 p.m. We will be premiering film work from the middle schools, high school, and some LAHS alumni,” he said.

Tickets are $14 and there will be a red-carpet premiere, so organizers encourage people to dress up.