LAHS flag football team off to fast start

The Los Alamitos High girls flag football team is off to a 3-1 start after a 19-0 win over Ayala High on Monday at John Barnes Field.

The Griffins scored on their opening drive, capped by a rushing touchdown by freshman quarterback Aniyah Mantanona, who later threw for two more touchdowns. The Griffins are a young team, with freshmen and sophomore players starting in many positions.

New Head Coach Deana Guidry has worked with the team in past seasons, but has taken the lead role this season. The Griffins are coming off a 7-10 season and looking to improve upon that. Guidry said the team is still working on a lot of aspects, but Guidry likes what she sees.

“We’re just trying to put some things together and work with what we have, and we definitely have some amazing freshmen on both sides of the ball,” Guidry said.

The defense has posted three shutouts this season, with the help of speedy freshman pass rusher, Tali Sherman, getting to the quarterback. She had two flag pull sacks on Monday. Another freshman, Charlotte Baliwig had another as the defense stopped several threatening drives by Ayala.

On offense, Mantanona found receivers Britton Klaus, a sophomore for the Griffins second touchdown and freshman Leia Palacios for another late in the game that secured the win.

Freshman Scarlett Ibarra has a lot of speed and she had several key runs, including a big break that set up the opening game touchdown.

Mantanona finished with 167 passing yards. Ibarra had 87 rushing yards on only six carries. Palacios had a team-high eight receptions

If the Griffins can get their young talent into a rhythm, they can make strides. They do have to contend with a tough league schedule that includes Huntington Beach, a team that is ranked high in the early state rankings. Newport Harbor is also a tough team. Guidry said right now she is working on keeping her young team in focus and building chemistry.

“I like how the team is starting to gel, I really wanted that culture, where you know, we’re a family, you know, we cheer for each other, yes, it’s a lot of competition, but you know, next one up and there’s no drop off,” Guidry said.

The Griffins will host Loara High on Monday at 7 p.m. at John Barnes Field.