Knights of Columbus Blood and Emergency Food Drive

The Seal Beach Knights of Columbus – with co-sponsors Seal Beach Lions Club and Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce – will host its annual blood drive on Thursday July 9, 2020, noon – 7 p.m. at St. Anne’s Parish Hall, 340 10th Street, Seal Beach. This event will include a Food Drive the same day, same time and same location.

The food drive will be organized via a drive-thru dropping off system. Food donors will drive into the parking lot at St. Anne’s and the food will be collected by Knights wearing face masks and gloves to protect everyone involved. The Knights are accepting donations of non-perishable foods and monetary donations to help local families experiencing food and financial difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross will perform all Blood Donations. New measures remain in place to reassure donors that blood donation is a safe process. This includes social distancing, enhanced cleaning of surfaces and equipment, ensuring face masks are worn by staff and donors, and routinely disinfecting surfaces. And everyone will have their temperature check before they ender the center.

The Red Cross continuously relies on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to help patients in need: cancer patients, trauma victims, heart and other surgery patients, newborn babies and birthing mothers.

All blood donations collected during this drive go to help Orange County residents. Help the Knights bring blood and food to those in need Thursday, July 9, at St. Anne’s Parish hall, 12 – 1 PM.

To schedule a time for your blood donation contact one of the following:

• www.RedCrossBlood.org

• enter event code: stanne

• call: 562-431-0721

• text: 949-378-7454

• e-mail: brianltaylor@gmx.com

For more information on how you can donate food or provide a financial contribution you can also contact the following:

• call: 562-431-0721

• text: 949-378-7454

• e-mail: brianltaylor@gmx.com