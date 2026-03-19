Introducing the Huntington Harbour Art Association

Did you know that Huntington Harbour has its own art association? Not only do they have one, but the non-profit group has been around for 50 years. With 80 active members including,former Huntington Beach mayor Lyn Semeta and Charlene Bauer who is the wife of the late former Huntington Beach Mayor Ralph Bauer. The group meets several times a year and accepts up to 33% non-harbor residents for those interested in joining.

At their recent meeting at the iconic Sunset Beach Harbor House Cafe, Bill Anderson of Anderson Art Gallery, spoke on his 84 years of art experience, offering tips and talking about a life immersed in art—he began painting when he was 1 year young!

The Huntington Harbour Art Association also encompasses special interest groups like Needles and Friends, which meets every Monday at members’ homes to work on Fiber Arts projects, plus Painting Pals which meets every Tuesday at The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club.

The Huntington Harbour Art Association invites the public to their current exhibit, “The Magic of Fiber Color and Form” in Gallery 4 of Huntington Beach Art Center, 538 Main Street. The free admission show which includes original works of 29 club members, is open Tuesdays-Saturdays through May 9. See http://www.huntingtonbeachartcenter.org

Anyone interested in joining may contact Membership Chair Jean Erstling at: (714) 614-1901 or e-mail: ljerstling@gmail.com.