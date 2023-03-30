Huntington Surf & Sport holds 8th Annual Demo Day Event

On Saturday March 25, Huntington Surf and Sport held it’s 8th Annual Demo Day Event at Huntington Beach Pier Plaza, north of that city’s pier. At the event there were 34 Vendors demonstrating products that people could try for free including Lisa Carden, the niece of Famed Film Maker, Surfer and Seal Beach Native Robert August. He was one of the stars of “The Endless Summer.” August is currently surfing in Costa Rica.

Aaron Pai, owner of Huntington Surf & Sport, who put on this event, said: “It’s good for the brand and it’s good for the public because everything is free, even Vans was cooking free waffles and we had beautiful weather. You could also purchase surfboards and wetsuits.”

Woody Woodruff, a Seal Beach business owner, said: “This event is like the little league of soccer and surfing.”

Benny Bigler a Sunset Beach Resident and Orange County sales representative for Quiksilver, Said: “I’m stoked to be a part of this and see surfers and share the brand.”

The public is invited to The Surfers Hall Of Fame event on Friday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street in Huntington Beach. This is the nation’s first imprint collection of legendary surfers, the Surfer’s Hall of Fame celebrated its first induction in 1997 inside of specialty retailer Huntington Surf & Sport where several slabs remain.

Four years later with the blessing of The Huntington Beach City Council and a stunning bronze statue of Duke Kahanamoku serving as a backdrop, the ceremony moved outside to the corner, less than 100 feet from the famed Huntington Beach Pier, site of the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing. The 2023 Inductees are: Italo Ferreira, Laylan Connelly and Fernando Aguerre. Learn more at: hsssurf.com. You can also contact Taylor Pai at: taylor@hsssurf.com.