Human Relations Commission to give hate crimes presentation on SBPD social media

Seal Beach officials to participate in virtual event at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 7

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Seal Beach leaders will participate in a virtual presentation provided by the Orange County Human Relations Commission regarding the current trends in the county related to hate crimes and how to report a hate crime. There will also be an opportunity for viewers to ask questions.

“After the threatening letter was mailed to an Asian American family in Leisure World, we asked how the City of Seal Beach could create a learning opportunity for our community,” said Seal Beach Police Chief Philip L. Gonshak.

“We hope increasing awareness will prevent future hate crimes from occurring and empower our residents with knowledge to ensure all crimes are being reported. Let me reiterate that hate directed toward any member of our community is disgusting and will not be tolerated,” Gonshak said.

The presentation will be led by Norma López, executive director of the Orange County Human Relations Commission; Seal Beach Mayor Joe Kalmick; Seal Beach City Manager Jill Ingram, and SBPD Chief Gonshak.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Seal Beach Police Department Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7.

View the meeting a www.facebook.com/SealBeachPoliceDepartment.