How the Thanksgiving holiday began

Everyone loves a holiday and Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorites.

How did something so beloved, a time to get together with family and friends, share a meal, or volunteer and help others, get started?

It was established by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, according to Jonathan Murrietta, communications lead at California State University Long Beach.

At a recent presentation in Huntington Harbour, Murrietta recited the Thanksgiving proclamation given by President Abraham Lincoln, which made the concluding Thursday in November “a national day of Thanksgiving and to remember God’s blessings”.

Murrieta is passionate about disseminating information in his communications job but also loves acting in shows like Mary Poppins, Carousel as well as Guys and Dolls.

I asked other locals what they are thankful for and here are some answers I got:

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said: “I’m thankful for the City of Huntington Beach.”

Huntington Beach Planning Commission Vice Chairman Brett Bush said:

“I’m thankful that I live in America, the greatest nation. I’m also thankful for a good City, great wife and children/grandchildren and thankful for my church with all its blessings.”

Charo Chicken owner Moe Bonakdar said:

“I’m thankful to have immigrated to this country in 1971 where I came to live in freedom. While my first job in America was dishwasher in Birmingham Alabama, this country helped me earn two degrees. At my 43-year business with restaurants in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Long Beach, I’m thankful for my two sons, team members and customers. My friends help elevate me beyond expectation.”

Calvary Chapel of The Harbour Senior Pastor Joe Pedick said: “We are so Thankful to the Lord in this wonderful Season of Thanksgiving, we continue to count and recall the many Blessings that He has bestowed upon us in this incredible year of 2025. We thank Him for our amazing congregation to each and every one that serve and fellowship here with us, we are truly blessed beyond measure! We thank Him for the artistry and finesse of the over 90 Cast members, production Team and Helpers that make our annual Production of Charles Dicken’s, A Christmas Carol possible. We are excited to see you in our recently purchased picturesque property at 4121 Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach.”

Huntington Harbour Church Usher Devin Winiecke who works at Marathon refinery in Carson said: “I’m thankful for my wife Alisa and her two daughters. I’m blessed to have a great Pastor and place to congregate with others.”

As we live our busy lives, we can thank President Abraham Lincoln for establishing this day to give thanks.