Hold Fast Seal Beach

Support local and win! Show your support and spread the word by posting a photo of yourself or someone you’re with supporting our local businesses, post it on Facebook or Instagram and tag the business using #holdfastsb to be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card. Featured above is Seal Beach resident Hugh Way after purchasing plants and supplies at Brita’s Oldtown Gardens. By posting this cute pic on Instagram and including #holdfastsb, Hugh’s mom, Naomi Way was entered into a contest to win a $50 gift card to a local Seal Beach business. A winner will be selected every week until Nov. 15.