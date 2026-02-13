Highlight events for 2026 in Sunset Beach

With just more than 1,200 residents you’d think that Sunset Beach doesn’t have much going on. Well, you’re wrong! Mark you calendar for these exciting happenings in 2026:
February 28—Las Damas Mardi Gras party at Communty Center
May 9 and 10—Sunset Beach Art Festival
June 13—Battle of the Bands
June 27—Woman’s Club Hoe Down Country Party
July 11—Pancake Breakfast
July 25—Sunset Beach Free Concert featuring The Shenanigans
August, Electric Beach Party Concert
September 19—Chili-Cookoff
October 31—Nobles Halloween party
December—YOT Parade.
Kevin Paulson, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association said he’s excited about all the events.
“In addition to our annual festivals and concerts we have some new things like the Hoe Down. The Battle of The Bands returns for its third year while the free concert we started a year ago was so much fun we’re bringing it back again,” he said.
Learn more at: sunsetbeachca.org.