Highlight events for 2026 in Sunset Beach

With just more than 1,200 residents you’d think that Sunset Beach doesn’t have much going on. Well, you’re wrong! Mark you calendar for these exciting happenings in 2026:

February 28—Las Damas Mardi Gras party at Communty Center

May 9 and 10—Sunset Beach Art Festival

June 13—Battle of the Bands

June 27—Woman’s Club Hoe Down Country Party

July 11—Pancake Breakfast

July 25—Sunset Beach Free Concert featuring The Shenanigans

August, Electric Beach Party Concert

September 19—Chili-Cookoff

October 31—Nobles Halloween party

December—YOT Parade.

Kevin Paulson, president of the Sunset Beach Community Association said he’s excited about all the events.

“In addition to our annual festivals and concerts we have some new things like the Hoe Down. The Battle of The Bands returns for its third year while the free concert we started a year ago was so much fun we’re bringing it back again,” he said.

Learn more at: sunsetbeachca.org.