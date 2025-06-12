HHYC celebrates 60 years with cruise to Avalon

By D.M. Pfeiler

Members of the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club recently cruised to Avalon to celebrate the club’s 60th anniversary in true island style. The weekend was filled with sunshine, laughter, and fun times.

The group kicked off the trip by securing moorings and hotels early, ensuring plenty of time to enjoy the island’s many activities. Highlights included a scenic horseback ride through Catalina’s hills, a friendly round of mini golf, and a memorable waterfront dinner at Pier 24, where the outstanding staff accommodated all 52 guests with just 24 hours’ notice. The food, service, and harbor views were nothing but wonderful.

The cruise was a perfect way to honor six decades of community and tradition at HHYC. Many thanks to the Avalon Businesses who made this celebration weekend one to remember.