HH Philharmonic Boutique returns Oct. 24

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at the 18th annual Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Holiday Boutique. More than 25 vendors line the exterior walkways of Huntington Harbour Place, selling unique and handmade items such as jewelry, clothing and accessories, oil and vinegars, plus much more.

Join the Philharmonic Committee from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 and from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25 as they host this fundraising event to benefit the Philharmonic Society’s nationally recognized youth music education programs.

“This is one more effort to support our Huntington Beach, Seal Beach and Los Alamitos school music programs, as well as through Musical Reinvestment grants,” said Penny Arroyo, Huntington Harbour Office manager and finance coordinator.

“The members of the Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Committee volunteer hundreds of hours to raise funds for music education in local schools. In 2024 we raised more than $20,000,” said Kim Weddon, event chair. “I’m proud to be part of such a wonderful organization,”

Huntington Beach Mayor Pat Burns said: “The Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Boutique is a much-needed benefit providing money to local school music programs.”

Huntington Harbour Place is located at 16889 Algonquin St., Huntington Beach. For more information, call: (714) 840-7542.