Here’s what you need to know about voting in the March 3rd primary election

California’s Presidential Primary Election is March 3 but you don’t have to wait until then to vote. Every registered voter in Orange County should have received a vote-by-mail ballot by now and you have different options for casting that ballot. It’s all part of the new Vote Center Election that the Orange County Registrar of Voters is implementing. The goal is to give voters more flexibility in how they cast their ballot.

How can I cast my ballot?

There are numerous ways to vote and in-person voting will be available for 11 days. You can start voting in person at some of the 188 Vote Centers in the county starting on Feb. 22. You can also drop off your completed ballot at a Vote Center. Another option is to send your completed vote-by-mail ballot in the mail. Just make sure it is postmarked by Election Day, March 3. Or you can drop off your ballot at one of the 110 ballot drop boxes in the county that are now open.

Here is a list of nearby Vote Centers:

• Seal Beach Fire Station #48, 3131 N. Gate Road, Seal Beach, Open Feb. 22 – March 3

• Los Alamitos Unified School District, 10293 Bloomfield Street, Los Alamitos, Open Feb. 29-March 3

• Mary Wilson Library and Senior Center, 707 Electric Ave., Seal Beach, Open Feb. 29-March 3 (Location also has a ballot Drop Box)

The Registrar is also planning a one-day pop-up voting center in Leisure World. Visit OCVote.com for the latest information and details on Vote Center hours.

What’s on the ballot?

The biggest contest on the ballot is for the race for president. Be aware some candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination who have dropped out of the race still appear on the ballot. Visit VotersEdge.org to see who’s still running. California’s primary election is earlier than in past years and is being held on Super Tuesday when more than a dozen states hold their primaries. Big wins on Super Tuesday could lock up the nomination for a candidate.

No party preference voters

No Party Preference voters are the second biggest voting bloc in the state after Democrats. But NPP voters who want to vote for president need to request a partisan ballot. The Democratic Party, American Independent Party and Libertarian Party allow NPP voters to request their presidential primary ballot. Republicans do not allow NPP voters to vote in their primary. The deadline for NPP voters to request a partisan ballot is Feb. 25. More information is at OCVote.com/npp.

Proposition 13 – Bond Measure

Proposition 13 on the March 3 ballot is asking California voters to approve $15 billion in state general obligation bonds. The bonds would finance construction and modernization of public education facilities. Supporters say it will help pay for fire and earthquake upgrades at schools and remove toxic mold and asbestos from classrooms. Opponents say borrowing money to pay for school repairs when there is a budget surplus is an example of government waste.

Measure A

A “yes” vote on Measure A would amend the Charter of Orange County to require approval by two-thirds of the Board of Supervisors before a proposal to raise, impose or extend a tax is presented to voters. This would exclude taxes under the Mello-Roos Act, a law that allows for financing of some public improvements. There was no argument against Measure A published in the voter information guide.

Congress and state offices

Congressional seats, State Assembly seats and State Senate seats are also on the ballot this primary. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the November General Election. In our area, 72nd Assembly District incumbent Tyler Diep is facing a challenge from fellow Republican and former State Senator Janet Nguyen. Democrat Diedre Nguyen, a Garden Grove city councilmember, is another candidate. Civil rights advocate and Los Alamitos High School graduate Bijan Mohseni is the other Democrat running.

In the race for Congress, freshman Democrat Harley Rouda is running for reelection for the House of Representatives 48th District seat that covers all of Seal Beach. Rouda beat longtime incumbent Republican Dana Rohrabacher in 2018. Current Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel is one of four Republicans vying to unseat Rouda.