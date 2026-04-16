Here’s what is new at 58th Sunset Beach Art Festival

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Mother’s Day, the Sunset Beach Art Festival has some exciting, new features and things to do. Going in a new direction this year due to construction along the greenbelt, the event will be offering free shuttles to and from Peter’s Landing to access the festival now taking place from 12th Street to 19th Street.

Among the exciting attractions is a delicious mix of new cuisine flavors, plus a Kids Zone with Petting Zoo and crafts stations for making Mother’s Day cards. Guests can also enjoy shopping from 150 artisan vendors offering unique, hand-crafted art, jewelry, photography, and more!

According to Janet Parks, a festival co-chair: “This creates a vibrant walkable experience along the Coast where guests can shop, play and stay all day if they like.”

“At the Kids Zone budding artists can create their own works on canvas by designing Mother’s Day cards with markers and chalk. We also added a Petting Zoo, and the Iconic Wave is making an appearance at the show for your family photos,” Parks said.

Josey Dentzer, chair of the student arts contest wants everyone to see the festival gallery on 12th Street featuring Huntington Beach middle and high school students’ artwork. “In 2025 a ceramics class raised $1,200 in sales to benefit high school art programs!”

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon applauds Las Damas for organizing the event and said: “It’s a 58-year tradition that is free and fun for the entire family! I hope everyone comes and enjoys the Sunset Beach Art Festival!”

Held Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday May 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event takes place on Pacific Avenue between 12th an 19th streets. Admission is free. For information on the free shuttle and event details, visit sunsetbeachartfesitval.net or call: (909) 373-5924.