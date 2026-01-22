Griffins soccer passing early tests, open league at 3-1

The Los Alamitos High girls soccer team is off to a 3-1 start in Sunset League play and the Griffins are looking to make a run as the second half of the season approaches. The Griffins had a 4-1 win over Fountain Valley on Friday.

The Griffins had been slowed by a few injuries during the pre-season, but they were able to get some playing time for some of their younger players and as they get back to full strength, Head Coach Pat Rossi said the team is starting to find some continuity.

The Griffins took a 4-0 lead in the first half, with goals from sophomores Kaylin Duffy and Addie Fennessey, and juniors Sydney Boik and Victoria ‘hana’ Kira.

Duffy’s goal was her team-leading ninth of the season. The lead was enough for the Griffins to lean on defense to close out the game.

Head Coach Pat Rossi uses a system that uses ball control to move and attack defenses. He said the team has made improvements in the ball movement, as well as moving without the ball to create passing lanes and more effective attacks.

“So we’re working on our four corner attacking players, they’re moving well off the ball, and then we’re finding them in good spots now,” Rossi said.

The Griffins will play at Edison High on Tuesday.

The Chargers are looking like a threat to challenge for the league title.